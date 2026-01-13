Relevant committees supported the appointment of Fedorov as Minister of Defense and Shmyhal as Minister of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security unanimously supported the appointment of Fedorov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. In addition, the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Energy - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine.
Additionally
In addition, as reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Energy - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine.
