Relevant committees supported the appointment of Fedorov as Minister of Defense and Shmyhal as Minister of Energy

Exclusive
12:46 PM • 5724 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 11788 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 16555 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 28668 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 45888 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 34983 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33409 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56062 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 23011 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23672 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Publications
Exclusives
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlierVideoJanuary 13, 04:01 AM • 11958 views
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - AxiosJanuary 13, 05:14 AM • 6406 views
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 4730 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt08:16 AM • 14605 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 13219 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 5704 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 13409 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56057 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 50774 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 56645 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 42519 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 37221 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 42503 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 44326 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 100456 views
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Social network
Shahed-136

Relevant committees supported the appointment of Fedorov as Minister of Defense and Shmyhal as Minister of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security unanimously supported the appointment of Fedorov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. In addition, the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Energy - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Relevant committees supported the appointment of Fedorov as Minister of Defense and Shmyhal as Minister of Energy

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security unanimously supported the appointment of Fedorov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

The National Security Committee unanimously supported Fedorov's appointment as Minister of Defense 

- the MP reported on Telegram.

Zelenskyy proposed Fedorov's candidacy for Minister of Defense to the Rada13.01.26, 14:59 • 986 views

Additionally

In addition, as reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Energy - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The Rada prepares for appointments: faction leaders will hold a conciliatory meeting with Stefanchuk13.01.26, 14:34 • 1252 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Oleksiy Honcharenko
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine