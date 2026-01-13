Relevant committees supported the appointment of Fedorov as Minister of Defense and Shmyhal as Minister of Energy

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security unanimously supported the appointment of Fedorov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Zelenskyy proposed Fedorov's candidacy for Minister of Defense to the Rada

Additionally

In addition, as reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Energy - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The Rada prepares for appointments: faction leaders will hold a conciliatory meeting with Stefanchuk