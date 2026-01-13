$43.260.18
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy proposed Fedorov's candidacy for Minister of Defense to the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted the candidacy of Mykhailo Fedorov for the post of Minister of Defense to the Verkhovna Rada. Details regarding this proposal are currently being updated.

Zelenskyy proposed Fedorov's candidacy for Minister of Defense to the Rada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted Mykhailo Fedorov's candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

As stated on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, Zelenskyy submitted on January 13 the Draft Resolution on the appointment of M.A. Fedorov to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine No. 14377.

The Rada supported Fedorov's resignation as Minister of Digital Transformation13.01.26, 13:54 • 1036 views

As reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security is to be held next, followed by a vote in the hall today (as the last item).

The Rada prepares for appointments: faction leaders will hold a conciliatory meeting with Stefanchuk13.01.26, 14:34 • 838 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine