Zelenskyy proposed Fedorov's candidacy for Minister of Defense to the Rada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted Mykhailo Fedorov's candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

As stated on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, Zelenskyy submitted on January 13 the Draft Resolution on the appointment of M.A. Fedorov to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine No. 14377.

The Rada supported Fedorov's resignation as Minister of Digital Transformation

As reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security is to be held next, followed by a vote in the hall today (as the last item).

The Rada prepares for appointments: faction leaders will hold a conciliatory meeting with Stefanchuk