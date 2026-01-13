Zelenskyy proposed Fedorov's candidacy for Minister of Defense to the Rada
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted the candidacy of Mykhailo Fedorov for the post of Minister of Defense to the Verkhovna Rada. Details regarding this proposal are currently being updated.
Details
As stated on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, Zelenskyy submitted on January 13 the Draft Resolution on the appointment of M.A. Fedorov to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine No. 14377.
As reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security is to be held next, followed by a vote in the hall today (as the last item).
