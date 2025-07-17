Submission for Svyrydenko's appointment as new Prime Minister submitted to Rada

A presidential draft resolution on the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports with reference to a message on the parliament's website.

Details

In the parliament, the presidential draft resolution on the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine was registered under No. 13494 on July 17.

In accordance with paragraph 9 of part one of Article 106, parts two, three of Article 114 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I submit, at the proposal of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People", which, in accordance with part ten of Article 83 of the Basic Law of Ukraine, has the rights of a coalition of parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation, a submission on the appointment of Y. Svyrydenko to the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine - reads the text of the submission signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Currently, the draft resolution, as reported, has been sent to the committee for consideration. The main committee for the project has been designated as the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning.

