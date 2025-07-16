$41.820.01
President Zelenskyy proposed to the Rada to appoint Svyrydenko as Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 508 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution to the Verkhovna Rada on the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine. At least 226 votes of people's deputies are required for her appointment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution to the Verkhovna Rada on the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of People's Deputy and Deputy Head of the Committee on State Power Organization, Oleksandr Kachura.

Details

"The President of Ukraine's submission for the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine has been received by the Verkhovna Rada. Tomorrow morning, the Committee on State Power Organization will consider it," the People's Deputy's post states.

According to the procedure, the Rada must consider this submission and put it to a vote. For Svyrydenko to be appointed Prime Minister, at least 226 votes from people's deputies are required.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 16, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction took place with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Head of State proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. In addition, candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers were presented to the "servants".

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

