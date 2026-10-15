Studying during prolonged air raid alerts — what decision the government made and what it will change

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The government has adopted a decision on organizing education during prolonged air-raid alerts. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi reported this and added that the safety of children and educators remains an unconditional priority, reports UNN.

Communities should pay particular attention to this task and help educational institutions adapt the educational process to security challenges. In particular, they should explore the possibility of using other equipped shelters for conducting classes. Each school independently determines its educational model, taking into account the security situation, the capacity and facilities of the shelter. Classes may take place in classrooms, shelters, or combine in-person and distance-learning formats - Koretskyi said.

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According to him, parents should know in advance how education will be conducted and have the opportunity to plan their day; therefore, schedules should be flexible and educational formats predictable.

If a shelter does not allow all classes to be held in person, priority is given to subjects in the mathematical, natural sciences, language and literature, civic, and historical educational fields. Other subjects may be studied remotely if necessary. Shelters at schools operating in person must be suitable for children to stay in for extended periods. They should have learning spaces, lighting, backup power, internet access, and proper sanitary conditions. The Ministry of Education and Science will monitor implementation of the decision every month - the prime minister added.

Koretskyi emphasized that the safety of children and educators remains an unconditional priority. During an air-raid alert, staying in a shelter is mandatory.

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