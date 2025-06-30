Strong wind left hundreds of consumers without electricity in Poltava region - RMA

Due to strong gusts of wind in Myrhorod district of Poltava region, almost a thousand consumers were left without electricity. This was reported by acting head of Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, as transmitted by UNN.

Due to strong gusts of wind in Myrhorod district, 726 household and 222 legal consumers were left without electricity. Emergency crews are already working to restore power supply - Kohut reported.

Recall

Today, "Ukrenergo" reported that electricity consumption shows a downward trend amid clear weather, but there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime and use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.