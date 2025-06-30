Strong wind left hundreds of consumers without electricity in Poltava region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Almost a thousand consumers in Myrhorodskyi district of Poltava region were left without power due to strong gusts of wind. Emergency brigades are already working to restore power for 726 household and 222 commercial consumers.
