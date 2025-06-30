Strong wind left hundreds of consumers without electricity in Poltava region - RMA

$41.640.06
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every day
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Strong wind left hundreds of consumers without electricity in Poltava region - RMA

Almost a thousand consumers in Myrhorodskyi district of Poltava region were left without power due to strong gusts of wind. Emergency brigades are already working to restore power for 726 household and 222 commercial consumers.

Due to strong gusts of wind in Myrhorod district of Poltava region, almost a thousand consumers were left without electricity. This was reported by acting head of Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, as transmitted by UNN.

Due to strong gusts of wind in Myrhorod district, 726 household and 222 legal consumers were left without electricity. Emergency crews are already working to restore power supply 

- Kohut reported.

Today, "Ukrenergo" reported that electricity consumption shows a downward trend amid clear weather, but there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime and use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.

