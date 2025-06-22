Strikes on Iran are not aimed at regime change - Hegseth

The strikes on Iran are not aimed at changing the political regime in the country. The mission is purely defensive and related to nuclear threats and the protection of allies, particularly Israel.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a briefing at the Pentagon, as reported by UNN.

This mission was not and was not related to regime change - he said.

Hegseth explained that "the president authorized a high-precision operation to neutralize threats to our national interests arising from the Iranian nuclear program, as well as for the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally, Israel."

