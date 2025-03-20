Strike on the "Engels" airfield: sources in the SSU reported details
Kyiv • UNN
Drones of the SSU and SSO struck the "Engels" airfield in the Russian Federation, a key base of strategic aviation. Fire, explosions and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded.
SBU and SSO drones struck the "Engels" airfield in the Russian Federation. This airfield is a key base for Russia's strategic aviation. Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 bombers are stationed there. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources in the SBU.
The night "cotton" at the "Engels" airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation was the result of the joint work of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This airfield is a key base for Russia's strategic aviation. Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 bombers are stationed there, as well as warehouses with FABs, KABs, and cruise missiles. It is from here that planes take off, which launch missile strikes on Ukraine
Sources in the SBU say that as a result of the successful attack by SBU drones and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a fire, explosions, and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded in the area of the airfield.
The interlocutor noted that the Russian air defense systems were ineffective and hit civilian buildings and infrastructure facilities in the cities of Engels and Saratov with missiles.
"The SBU and its brothers continue to work with surgical precision on key military facilities of the Russian Federation, which are absolutely legitimate military targets. Such special operations reduce the enemy's ability to terrorize Ukrainian cities with missile strikes," an informed source in the SBU said.
Addition
The Russian Federation reported a night drone attack on Saratov and Engels in the Saratov region, a fire on the territory of the airfield and an evacuation.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that after the night drone attack in Engels, Russia lost missiles, including the Kh-101.