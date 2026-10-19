Strike on Dnipro: homes damaged, an 84-year-old woman injured, people may be trapped under the rubble

During the night of Monday, October 19, Russians struck Dnipro. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, private houses were damaged as a result of the strike.

According to preliminary information, people may be trapped inside them. All services are working at the scene. - Hanzha stated.

Later, he clarified that an 84-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. Medics took her to hospital.

We remind you

On the evening of Saturday, October 17, Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro.

Russian attack on Dnipro: 59-year-old man killed, university, shopping center and residential buildings damaged