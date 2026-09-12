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Strike on an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

During the night of September 12, the enemy struck an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih: one person was killed and two were injured. A fire broke out in Dnipro, with no casualties.

Strike on an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, two injured

On the night of Saturday, September 12, the enemy struck an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the strike.

Hanzha also said that the enemy attacked the regional center, the city of Dnipro.

A fire broke out at an industrial enterprise. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties

- stated the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

We remind you

On Friday, September 11, Russian forces carried out a strike on Dnipro. The blast wave shattered windows in nearby residential buildings. Twelve people were injured in the attack.

russia attacked the American enterprise "Oleinа" in Dnipro, which Senator Blumenthal recently visited10.09.26, 16:10 • 3530 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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