In the Kharkiv region, a minor filmed a video against the backdrop of portraits of fallen soldiers to Russian music containing profanity

In the city of Bohodukhiv, in the Kharkiv region, a girl filmed a video on the Alley of Glory against the backdrop of portraits of fallen Defenders of Ukraine. She used a Russian-language song containing profanity as the soundtrack for the video. As reported by the Kharkiv Region Police, the minor was identified, and a report was drawn up against her parents, UNN reports.

Details

While monitoring social media, including one of the Telegram channels, law enforcement officers discovered a video featuring a 12-year-old girl.

In the video, the minor was on the Alley of Glory in the city of Bohodukhiv and was recording a video against the backdrop of portraits of fallen Defenders of Ukraine, using a Russian-language song containing profanity.

Police officers identified the girl and conducted preventive work with her and her parents regarding the rules of conduct in public places, the need to treat memorial sites respectfully, and respect for the memory of fallen Defenders of Ukraine.

For the parents’ improper performance of their duties regarding the upbringing of their child, an administrative report was drawn up against them under Part 1 of Article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

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