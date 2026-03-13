In Rivne, girls filmed a video to Russian music near portraits of fallen soldiers; the police reacted

In Rivne, police identified two underage girls who were filming a video to Russian music on Maidan Nezalezhnosti near portraits of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the Rivne police, according to UNN.

According to law enforcement, the incident was discovered during social media monitoring.

Today, March 13, while monitoring social networks, police found a post in one of the Telegram channels showing two underage girls filming a video to Russian-language music against the backdrop of portraits of fallen defenders. — the police reported.

After that, law enforcement officers entered the information into the Journal of Unified Accounting of Applications and Reports.

Shaved off his mustache to avoid recognition: man who mocked memorial to fallen defenders on Maidan detained

Inspectors of juvenile prevention of the Rivne District Police Department, together with employees of the criminal analysis department and SOB employees, promptly identified the persons involved in the incident.

They turned out to be 15-year-old and 13-year-old residents of Rivne.

The issue of bringing the parents of minors to administrative responsibility is currently being decided.

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The police emphasized that such behavior during the war is unacceptable.