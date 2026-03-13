In Rivne, girls filmed a video to Russian music near portraits of fallen soldiers; the police reacted
Kyiv • UNN
Police identified two minors who danced to enemy music in front of portraits of fallen soldiers. The girls' parents will be held accountable.
In Rivne, police identified two underage girls who were filming a video to Russian music on Maidan Nezalezhnosti near portraits of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the Rivne police, according to UNN.
According to law enforcement, the incident was discovered during social media monitoring.
Today, March 13, while monitoring social networks, police found a post in one of the Telegram channels showing two underage girls filming a video to Russian-language music against the backdrop of portraits of fallen defenders.
After that, law enforcement officers entered the information into the Journal of Unified Accounting of Applications and Reports.
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Inspectors of juvenile prevention of the Rivne District Police Department, together with employees of the criminal analysis department and SOB employees, promptly identified the persons involved in the incident.
They turned out to be 15-year-old and 13-year-old residents of Rivne.
The issue of bringing the parents of minors to administrative responsibility is currently being decided.
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The police emphasized that such behavior during the war is unacceptable.
Under current conditions of full-scale war, demonstrative listening to enemy music is not only morally unacceptable, but can also be perceived as a manifestation of disrespect for society, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the memory of the fallen.