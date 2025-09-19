$41.250.05
Dancing on the Alley of Heroes to Russian music: parents of schoolgirls in Chernihiv will be held accountable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

In Chernihiv, the police have launched an investigation into a video showing girls dancing to a Russian song on the Alley of Heroes. Law enforcement officers are identifying the participants, who face responsibility for disrespecting the memory of fallen soldiers and possible promotion of Russian products.

Dancing on the Alley of Heroes to Russian music: parents of schoolgirls in Chernihiv will be held accountable

In Chernihiv, the police completed an investigation into a scandalous video in which girls danced to a Russian song on the Alley of Heroes. The participants turned out to be 14-year-old students of a local gymnasium, and their parents are now facing trial. This was reported by the Chernihiv Oblast Police, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers saw the video while monitoring the Internet. In the recording, minors filmed themselves against the backdrop of stands with portraits of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The girls danced to Russian music.

The minors, along with their parents, were summoned by law enforcement officers to the Chernihiv District Police Department. According to the girls, the video was filmed two years ago. They admitted the inappropriateness of their actions and promised not to repeat such behavior.

- stated in the regional department's statement.

In Chyhyryn, an 18-year-old was detained for damaging banners on the Alley of Heroes13.08.25, 09:55 • 4466 views

Juvenile police officers conducted a preventive conversation with the minors. At the same time, administrative protocols were drawn up against the parents under Article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - failure to fulfill parental duties. The materials have already been submitted to the court.

In Irpin, a woman was exposed for desecrating the Alley of Memory of fallen defenders12.08.25, 16:29 • 4512 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv