Dancing on the Alley of Heroes to Russian music: parents of schoolgirls in Chernihiv will be held accountable

In Chernihiv, the police completed an investigation into a scandalous video in which girls danced to a Russian song on the Alley of Heroes. The participants turned out to be 14-year-old students of a local gymnasium, and their parents are now facing trial. This was reported by the Chernihiv Oblast Police, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers saw the video while monitoring the Internet. In the recording, minors filmed themselves against the backdrop of stands with portraits of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The girls danced to Russian music.

The minors, along with their parents, were summoned by law enforcement officers to the Chernihiv District Police Department. According to the girls, the video was filmed two years ago. They admitted the inappropriateness of their actions and promised not to repeat such behavior.