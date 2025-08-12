In Irpin, a woman was exposed for desecrating the Alley of Memory of fallen defenders

In the center of Irpin, a local resident desecrated portraits of fallen soldiers on the Alley of Memory. Her identity was quickly established by law enforcement after a video was circulated on social media. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

The Kyiv Oblast police identified the woman who was captured on video desecrating the Alley of Memory of Heroes in the center of Irpin. The incident became known on August 12, when a video appeared on Telegram channels showing her committing unlawful acts against portraits of Ukrainian defenders who died in the war with Russia.

Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and found that the offender was a 45-year-old local resident.

Regarding the incident, the police entered information into the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal Offenses. An investigation is currently underway, and all circumstances of the event are being established.

