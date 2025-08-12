In Irpin, a woman was exposed for desecrating the Alley of Memory of fallen defenders

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
01:48 PM • 5986 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7592 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12730 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 28046 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29894 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35009 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22455 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17074 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13940 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14931 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNSAugust 12, 05:04 AM • 12754 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 29918 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 26258 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late AugustAugust 12, 07:04 AM • 38227 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 29934 views
Publications
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 5988 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 28049 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29895 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35009 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 30342 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 30250 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 28991 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 185655 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 128515 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 244513 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Starlink
COVID-19
Financial Times

In Irpin, a woman was exposed for desecrating the Alley of Memory of fallen defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

In Irpin, a local resident desecrated portraits of fallen soldiers on the Alley of Memory. Kyiv Oblast police identified the 45-year-old woman and are conducting an investigation.

In Irpin, a woman was exposed for desecrating the Alley of Memory of fallen defenders

In the center of Irpin, a local resident desecrated portraits of fallen soldiers on the Alley of Memory. Her identity was quickly established by law enforcement after a video was circulated on social media. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

The Kyiv Oblast police identified the woman who was captured on video desecrating the Alley of Memory of Heroes in the center of Irpin. The incident became known on August 12, when a video appeared on Telegram channels showing her committing unlawful acts against portraits of Ukrainian defenders who died in the war with Russia.

Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and found that the offender was a 45-year-old local resident.

Regarding the incident, the police entered information into the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal Offenses. An investigation is currently underway, and all circumstances of the event are being established.

Ukrainians declared over 11,000 firearms8/12/25, 3:01 PM • 1362 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast