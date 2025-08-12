$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 250 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5880 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10685 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17340 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15386 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13261 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11808 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14264 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18863 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82474 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Ukrainians declared over 11,000 firearms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

Ukrainians have officially declared over 11,000 firearms and 5 million rounds of ammunition. The voluntary declaration campaign is ongoing, allowing individuals to avoid liability.

Ukrainians declared over 11,000 firearms

Ukrainians have already officially declared over 11,000 firearms and more than 5 million rounds of ammunition. And the campaign for voluntary declaration of weapons, which can be surrendered to the nearest National Police unit, continues. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

"In Ukraine, 11,209 firearms and over 5 million rounds of ammunition for them have been declared," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The campaign for voluntary declaration of firearms and ammunition allows citizens to officially report weapons that were found or obtained illegally, and to regulate their possession in accordance with current legislation.

The declaration procedure is as simple as possible: it is enough to personally contact the nearest unit of the National Police, provide the weapon along with a package of documents – a written application, passport, identification code, certificate of residence, and a 3.5x4.5 cm photograph. After that, the police will consider the application and make a decision on registration.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that voluntary declaration is an important step for the safety of citizens and the state, as well as an opportunity to avoid administrative or criminal liability. The campaign will continue, and every weapon owner is urged to act responsibly.

"Declare with the police – store responsibly!" – states the message from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Missing - not forgotten": The Ministry of Internal Affairs launches an online service for obtaining extracts from the register of missing persons07.08.25, 14:47 • 2182 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine