Ukrainians declared over 11,000 firearms

Ukrainians have already officially declared over 11,000 firearms and more than 5 million rounds of ammunition. And the campaign for voluntary declaration of weapons, which can be surrendered to the nearest National Police unit, continues. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

"In Ukraine, 11,209 firearms and over 5 million rounds of ammunition for them have been declared," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The campaign for voluntary declaration of firearms and ammunition allows citizens to officially report weapons that were found or obtained illegally, and to regulate their possession in accordance with current legislation.

The declaration procedure is as simple as possible: it is enough to personally contact the nearest unit of the National Police, provide the weapon along with a package of documents – a written application, passport, identification code, certificate of residence, and a 3.5x4.5 cm photograph. After that, the police will consider the application and make a decision on registration.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that voluntary declaration is an important step for the safety of citizens and the state, as well as an opportunity to avoid administrative or criminal liability. The campaign will continue, and every weapon owner is urged to act responsibly.

"Declare with the police – store responsibly!" – states the message from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

