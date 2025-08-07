"Missing - not forgotten": The Ministry of Internal Affairs launches an online service for obtaining extracts from the register of missing persons

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has taken another step towards a convenient digital state – now an extract from the register of persons missing under special circumstances can be issued completely online. Without queues, without red tape, without wasting precious time.

This was reported by Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainians looking for their missing relatives no longer have to send requests by mail or search for addresses of state institutions. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has launched an online service for obtaining an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances.

Now everything is just a few clicks away:

Log in to the Single Window platform for citizens; Select the appropriate service; Fill in your data and the missing person's data; Sign with an electronic signature.

The service is available 24/7, with the possibility of editing the draft before signing.

After submitting the request, you can track its status in real time, and the document itself can be downloaded online at any time.

Digitalization has significantly reduced processing times: what used to take weeks can now be resolved in a few days.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes: families of missing persons should not waste time on bureaucracy.

It was for this purpose that the Unified Information Platform znykli-bezvisti.mvs.gov.ua was recently launched – in its first month of operation, the resource has already been visited by over 15,000 Ukrainians.

