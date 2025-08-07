$41.610.07
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
09:40 AM • 32145 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 48283 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
08:14 AM • 46088 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 31548 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 38662 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 52915 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 54876 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118468 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
August 6, 01:33 PM • 69239 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Spy in the US Army ranks: serviceman passed secret data about Abrams tank to RussiaAugust 7, 02:10 AM • 18235 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugeesAugust 7, 03:09 AM • 36540 views
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 27052 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 25681 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 20894 views
"Missing - not forgotten": The Ministry of Internal Affairs launches an online service for obtaining extracts from the register of missing persons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has launched an online service for obtaining an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances. This allows obtaining the document in a few days instead of weeks, and is available 24/7.

"Missing - not forgotten": The Ministry of Internal Affairs launches an online service for obtaining extracts from the register of missing persons

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has taken another step towards a convenient digital state – now an extract from the register of persons missing under special circumstances can be issued completely online. Without queues, without red tape, without wasting precious time.

This was reported by Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainians looking for their missing relatives no longer have to send requests by mail or search for addresses of state institutions. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has launched an online service for obtaining an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances.

Now everything is just a few clicks away:

  1. Log in to the Single Window platform for citizens;
    1. Select the appropriate service;
      1. Fill in your data and the missing person's data;
        1. Sign with an electronic signature.

          The service is available 24/7, with the possibility of editing the draft before signing.

          After submitting the request, you can track its status in real time, and the document itself can be downloaded online at any time.

          Digitalization has significantly reduced processing times: what used to take weeks can now be resolved in a few days.

          The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes: families of missing persons should not waste time on bureaucracy.

          It was for this purpose that the Unified Information Platform znykli-bezvisti.mvs.gov.ua was recently launched – in its first month of operation, the resource has already been visited by over 15,000 Ukrainians.

          New driver's license, if lost during the war, can be obtained free of charge - Ministry of Internal Affairs06.08.25, 15:30 • 1966 views

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
          Ihor Klymenko
          Ukraine