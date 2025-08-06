$41.680.11
New driver's license, if lost during the war, can be obtained free of charge - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Ukrainian drivers who have lost their documents due to the war can restore their driver's license and vehicle registration certificate free of charge. This requires a document from the investigator confirming the status of the injured person.

New driver's license, if lost during the war, can be obtained free of charge - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Ukrainian drivers who lost their driver's license or vehicle registration certificate due to the war will now be able to obtain new documents free of charge.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Details

Today, the Government supported the initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: those affected by Russia's armed aggression are exempt from paying for the production of a driver's license and vehicle registration document. There is also no need to pay for plastic blanks

- Klymenko reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained how this will work in practice:

  • a person who suffered as a result of shelling receives a document from the investigator stating that they have the status of a victim;
    • with this document, they apply to any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (stationary or mobile, which operates at the site of liquidation);
      • the administrator quickly processes the application and issues new documents without any payment.

        This is another step towards making state aid accessible and without unnecessary bureaucracy.

        The next step is the urgent free restoration of ID documents. We are working on solving this problem

        - Klymenko noted.

        Addition

        The Ministry of Internal Affairs updated the conditions for passing driving tests: intervals between practical test attempts have been increased (up to 30 days after the third failure) and technical control means have been updated.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Auto
        Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
        Ihor Klymenko
        Ukraine