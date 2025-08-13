In Chyhyryn, an 18-year-old was detained for damaging banners on the Alley of Heroes

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:18 AM • 7130 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 7032 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 26524 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 56033 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 41216 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 74170 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 40342 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 40307 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 109720 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98879 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
63%
756mm
Popular news
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 12846 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 8784 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 14883 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 14460 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 5546 views
Publications
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 7130 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 26524 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 20587 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 56033 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 74171 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 5912 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 13030 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 20861 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 91809 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 53655 views
Actual
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M

In Chyhyryn, an 18-year-old was detained for damaging banners on the Alley of Heroes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

On August 11, residents of Chyhyryn contacted the Cherkasy District Police Department regarding damage to banners with portraits of fallen heroes. Law enforcement officers quickly identified the suspect – an 18-year-old local resident.

In Chyhyryn, an 18-year-old was detained for damaging banners on the Alley of Heroes

Police promptly identified the person involved in the desecration of memorial portraits of Ukrainian defenders located on the Alley of Heroes in Chyhyryn. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Cherkasy Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

On August 11, residents of Chyhyryn contacted the Cherkasy District Police Department, reporting damage to banners with portraits of fallen heroes. The incident occurred on the Alley of Heroes - a place of honoring the memory of fallen soldiers.

In Irpin, a woman was exposed for desecrating the Alley of Memory of fallen defenders8/12/25, 4:29 PM • 2772 views

Investigative and operational groups immediately arrived at the scene and documented the consequences of the offense. Law enforcement officers conducted initial search operations and quickly identified the suspect. He turned out to be an 18-year-old local resident, who was taken to the police station to clarify the motives and circumstances of the act.

Currently, investigators are determining the final legal qualification of the incident. The police emphasize that damage to memorial objects related to perpetuating the memory of fallen defenders is not only an offense but also a morally unacceptable act.

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner6/11/25, 4:47 AM • 42722 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast