In Chyhyryn, an 18-year-old was detained for damaging banners on the Alley of Heroes

Police promptly identified the person involved in the desecration of memorial portraits of Ukrainian defenders located on the Alley of Heroes in Chyhyryn. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Cherkasy Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

On August 11, residents of Chyhyryn contacted the Cherkasy District Police Department, reporting damage to banners with portraits of fallen heroes. The incident occurred on the Alley of Heroes - a place of honoring the memory of fallen soldiers.

In Irpin, a woman was exposed for desecrating the Alley of Memory of fallen defenders

Investigative and operational groups immediately arrived at the scene and documented the consequences of the offense. Law enforcement officers conducted initial search operations and quickly identified the suspect. He turned out to be an 18-year-old local resident, who was taken to the police station to clarify the motives and circumstances of the act.

Currently, investigators are determining the final legal qualification of the incident. The police emphasize that damage to memorial objects related to perpetuating the memory of fallen defenders is not only an offense but also a morally unacceptable act.

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner