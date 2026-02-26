$43.240.02
Shaved off his mustache to avoid recognition: man who mocked memorial to fallen defenders on Maidan detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

In Kyiv, a 37-year-old man who mocked the People's Memorial to fallen defenders on Maidan Nezalezhnosti was detained. He shaved off his mustache to avoid recognition, but the police identified and apprehended him.

Shaved off his mustache to avoid recognition: man who mocked memorial to fallen defenders on Maidan detained

A man who mocked the People's Memorial to fallen defenders on Maidan Nezalezhnosti was detained in Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to the capital's police.

Details

According to the police, the detainee realized that his shameful behavior had made him "famous" throughout the country, so to avoid being recognized by people and found by the police, he shaved off his mustache.

Law enforcement officers learned about the man's illegal actions yesterday. In the published video, which was circulated on social networks, the offender, while on the country's main square, ridiculed the memorial site to fallen Heroes and demanded that the flags be removed.

It was established that the author of the post is a 37-year-old Kyiv resident who is on AWOL. The police detained the man at his place of residence; he could not explain the motives of his act. 

Law enforcement officers handed the man over to the Military Law Enforcement Service, which will further determine the extent of his responsibility.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Social network
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv