Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12991 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138277 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122415 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130453 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131099 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104323 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

He tried to set fire to flags on Independence Square: SBU and police detain 23-year-old man

He tried to set fire to flags on Independence Square: SBU and police detain 23-year-old man

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36176 views

A 23-year-old Kyiv resident was detained for attempting to damage flags on Independence Square. Earlier, a video was posted on social media where he tried to set fire to the flags of fallen soldiers.

A Kyiv resident who tried to damage flags on Independence Square was detained in the center of the capital, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the offender was a 23-year-old local resident. Investigators are currently working with him.

Context

A few days ago, a video was posted on social media showing a young man pouring liquid from a lighter fluid bottle on flags for fallen soldiers and trying to set them on fire.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

