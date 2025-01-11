He tried to set fire to flags on Independence Square: SBU and police detain 23-year-old man

A Kyiv resident who tried to damage flags on Independence Square was detained in the center of the capital, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the offender was a 23-year-old local resident. Investigators are currently working with him.

Context

A few days ago, a video was posted on social media showing a young man pouring liquid from a lighter fluid bottle on flags for fallen soldiers and trying to set them on fire.