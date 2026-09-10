russia attacked the American enterprise "Oleinа" in Dnipro, which Senator Blumenthal recently visited

The occupiers attacked the "Oleyina" enterprise in Dnipro again today. The company belongs to the American corporation Bunge. This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.

Details

Filatov noted that the "food industry enterprise" attacked by the occupiers in Dnipro was "Oleyina." The enterprise has already been shelled repeatedly.

This is American property belonging to the Bunge corporation... Senator Blumenthal was personally there recently - the mayor of Dnipro reported.

According to him, municipal services and heavy equipment continue to work at the site of the latest strike on "Oleyina." The severed networks will be repaired in the coming hours.

Public and other transport on this section will be restored by the evening.

In addition

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted to Russia’s strike on the "Oleyina" enterprise and stressed that "this is not a coincidence, but part of Moscow’s systematic terrorist campaign against American business and the economic interests of the United States."

Russia has once again struck a civilian sunflower oil production enterprise in Dnipro owned by the American agribusiness giant Bunge. At least two people were killed. The enterprise suffered serious damage. This is not a coincidence, but part of Moscow’s systematic terrorist campaign against American business and the economic interests of the United States. This happened just a few weeks after an attack on another company owned by an American business in Sumy region - Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister added that such strikes underscore the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and increase pressure on the Russian regime to force it to end the war and move toward meaningful diplomacy.

Russians attacked Dnipro twice: two killed and two wounded