The United States is stronger than ever - Trump honors the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks near the Pentagon

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a ceremony organized by the Department of Defense (the Pentagon), emphasized the resolve demonstrated by the American people after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

Trump, together with his wife Melania Trump, took part in a memorial ceremony dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and delivered a speech.

Taking the podium after the names of those killed aboard the plane that crashed into the Pentagon and inside the building had been read out one by one, Trump noted that the victims of the terrorist attack "must not be forgotten" and emphasized "the importance of this for future generations."

In front of the September 11 National Memorial at the Pentagon, built in Arlington, Virginia, Trump said: "Today, we honor every U.S. service member who took part in the war on terror. This is a war against perverted and horrific terrorism."

25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world

Emphasizing the resolve demonstrated by the American people after the September 11 attacks, Trump said: "The past 25 years have shown us the tremendous strength of the American spirit, which is capable of standing firm, overcoming difficulties, and prevailing."

In his speech, in which Trump also touched on the subject of Iran, he accused Tehran's leadership of being the "leading sponsor of terrorism" and again stressed that the country "must never have nuclear weapons."

Moreover, claiming that the United States is "stronger than ever," Trump said: "May God bless the American military, and may God bless America."

Background

On September 11, 2001, an American Airlines plane that had taken off from Washington Dulles International Airport bound for Los Angeles was hijacked and crashed into the nearby Pentagon building; 184 people aboard the plane and inside the building were killed as a result of the incident.

2,977 drones recreated the Twin Towers in New York in memory of the victims of September 11