$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
04:42 AM • 17020 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided details about yesterday's "bomb threat" at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf
04:32 AM • 15109 views
In Saratov, Ozon's logistics center caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRAPhotoVideo
04:23 AM • 12426 views
In Kyiv, 8 people were injured as a result of Russia's nighttime attack; a high-rise building caught firePhoto
03:47 AM • 13489 views
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded in Lebanon after Israel blew up Hezbollah tunnelsVideo
03:15 AM • 13546 views
Iran has resumed production of ballistic missiles, which the US called "effectively destroyed"
02:37 AM • 12365 views
Satellite images showed the aftermath of the strike on three carriers of "Kalibr" missiles in NovorossiyskPhoto
01:56 AM • 12035 views
China and the Russian Federation are already using Anthropic's AI for cyberattacks, surveillance, and the development of dangerous technologies
12:39 AM • 12164 views
Oil prices jumped by more than 6% amid escalating tensions in the Middle East
12:29 AM • 10896 views
A fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery amid a drone attack – ASTRAPhoto
September 11, 12:17 AM • 11686 views
Russian drones were flying to attack Ukraine, but due to electronic warfare, they ended up in Lithuania, says the army commander
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.2m/s
62%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine has begun negotiations to connect to the EU's classified satellite systemsSeptember 10, 08:44 PM • 12289 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 16299 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 17070 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 16261 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative comments02:06 AM • 10987 views
Publications
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 31159 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 45332 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 46197 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 52994 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 66142 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Oleg Krot
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative comments02:06 AM • 11246 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 16500 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 17303 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 16526 views
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 44853 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Film

2,977 drones recreated the Twin Towers in New York in memory of the victims of September 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The event was dedicated to the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack 25 years ago. The 2,977 drones represent the number of people killed.

2,977 drones recreated the Twin Towers in New York in memory of the victims of September 11

On Friday, September 11, 2,977 drones recreated the Twin Towers in New York in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack that took place 25 years ago. This was reported by BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The organizers of the event recreated the skyscrapers of the World Trade Center at their actual size. The event was called "2,977 Lights of Remembrance Over New York Harbor."

CBC News banned referring to the events of September 11, 2001, as terrorist attacks28.08.26, 10:44 • 4975 views

Context

On September 11, 2001, members of the radical Islamist organization "Al-Qaeda" hijacked four passenger planes. Two airliners crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, causing both skyscrapers to collapse completely.

The third plane crashed into the Pentagon building near Washington, while the fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew members resisted the hijackers.

As a result of these events, 2,977 people died (not including the 19 terrorists). Of these, 2,606 people died in New York, while another 125 people died in Washington.

Responsibility for the terrorist attacks was claimed by then-Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was hiding in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. As early as October 2001, the United States and NATO launched a military operation in that country, which lasted until 2021. Osama bin Laden himself was killed in Pakistan in 2011 by U.S. special forces.

Reminder

A U.S. military court scheduled the start of the trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is accused of organizing the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, for June 2028.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Terrorist attack
New York City