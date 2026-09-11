On Friday, September 11, 2,977 drones recreated the Twin Towers in New York in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack that took place 25 years ago. This was reported by BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The organizers of the event recreated the skyscrapers of the World Trade Center at their actual size. The event was called "2,977 Lights of Remembrance Over New York Harbor."

CBC News banned referring to the events of September 11, 2001, as terrorist attacks

Context

On September 11, 2001, members of the radical Islamist organization "Al-Qaeda" hijacked four passenger planes. Two airliners crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, causing both skyscrapers to collapse completely.

The third plane crashed into the Pentagon building near Washington, while the fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew members resisted the hijackers.

As a result of these events, 2,977 people died (not including the 19 terrorists). Of these, 2,606 people died in New York, while another 125 people died in Washington.

Responsibility for the terrorist attacks was claimed by then-Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was hiding in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. As early as October 2001, the United States and NATO launched a military operation in that country, which lasted until 2021. Osama bin Laden himself was killed in Pakistan in 2011 by U.S. special forces.

Reminder

A U.S. military court scheduled the start of the trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is accused of organizing the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, for June 2028.