Strike in Odesa: at least 13 injured

At least 13 people were injured in the attack on Odesa. The Russians attacked the city with ballistic missiles, RMA Chairman Oleh Kiper said, according to UNN.

Details

At least 13 people have been reported injured. A massive fire broke out at the site of the hit the statement said.

Recall

On Wednesday evening, explosions were heard in the city of Odesa during an air raid alert.

Heavy fire breaks out in Odesa after shelling: smoke rises over the city