Heavy fire breaks out in Odesa after shelling: smoke rises over the city

There are probably "arrivals" in Odesa. According to local Telegram channels, smoke is rising over the city, and a large-scale fire has broken out, UNN reports.

According to Dumskaya, a large-scale fire broke out at the site of the "arrivals" in Odesa.

As UNN reported, explosions occurred in Odesa .

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, urged residents to stay in safe places until the curfew.

"Residents of Odesa and Odesa district, please stay in safe places until the curfew. This is important!" - Kiper said.

An air alert was declared in Odesa and the region.