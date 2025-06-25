Strengthening NATO will have positive consequences for Ukraine - Merz

Ukraine in the war with Russia is defending not only its country, but also the security of Europe. Therefore, Kyiv's partners from the NATO bloc will continue to support Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said following the NATO summit on social network X, UNN reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can count on us and NATO. The fact that we are significantly strengthening NATO today is a strong and positive result for Ukraine. - Merz wrote.

Addition

After the summit of the participants of the North Atlantic Alliance in The Hague, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the decision to increase spending of the Alliance member countries on defense to 5% of GDP. Of this amount, 3.5% will be directed to financing troops and necessary equipment, and 1.5% to support investments in security.

Earlier today, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the "Coalition of the Willing" to support Ukraine will hold further negotiations on coordination "in the coming days".

