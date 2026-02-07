$43.140.00
Strengthening air defense and modern aviation: Zelenskyy met with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin the strengthening of air defense and the supply of modern fighter jets. The meeting focused on bolstering the energy system and expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Strengthening air defense and modern aviation: Zelenskyy met with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin, who arrived in Kyiv on her first official visit. The negotiations focused on urgently strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system and expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force amid continuous massive shelling by Russia. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The main topic of discussion was the supply of additional air defense systems and missiles for them. The head of state emphasized the effectiveness of the already integrated French Mirage aircraft, which successfully destroy kamikaze drones, and expressed hope for an expansion of the aviation fleet. Special attention was paid to the prospect of obtaining modern multi-role Rafale fighters.

Zelenskyy announced personnel changes in the Air Force: all details06.02.26, 19:48 • 3636 views

We are grateful for signing the agreement on Ukraine's future modern aviation – that we will be able to receive Rafale, high-quality French-made aircraft

– noted Zelenskyy.

He also emphasized the critical importance of new SAMP/T systems for protecting civilian energy infrastructure from Russian terror.

Joint defense projects and the SAFE program

Ukraine and France plan to deepen industrial cooperation through European initiatives, particularly through the SAFE financial instrument. This program, aimed at stimulating joint production of defense products, will allow attracting European investments for the production of ammunition and air defense systems directly for the needs of the front.

Catherine Vautrin assured that France would remain a reliable partner and adhere to its commitments. In addition to military equipment, the parties discussed sanctions pressure on Russia, including measures against its "shadow fleet." The President thanked the entire French people for their systematic support of Ukraine, which has continued since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 707.02.26, 12:07 • 3716 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Electricity
Dassault Rafale
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv