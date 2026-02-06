Zelenskyy announced personnel changes in the Air Force: all details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there will be personnel changes in the Air Force. According to him, this concerns protection against Russian "Shaheds," reports UNN.

Air Force of the Armed Forces. There will be personnel changes there, currently in some regions, in units – regarding protection against Russian "Shaheds". - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

According to him, the component of small air defense – specifically countering attack drones – should work much more effectively and prevent the problems that currently exist.

In some areas, defense lines are built better, in some areas, more work needs to be done, and significantly. It is important that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine is dealing with this issue, the commander of the Air Force has received additional instructions, and there are enough forces within our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, enough experience that can and should be scaled up. - added the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasized that everything that actually works in one direction or another, at one level or another, should be applied everywhere where the results are still less. And every day matters. All decisions must be implemented as quickly as possible.

