Zelenskyy announced personnel changes in the Air Force: all details

Exclusive
04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
12:09 PM
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Popular news
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJ
February 6, 08:45 AM
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW
February 6, 09:36 AM
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault Forces
February 6, 10:22 AM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders
02:17 PM
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Exclusive
02:41 PM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
February 5, 08:38 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
State Border of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
February 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
February 5, 11:46 AM
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy
February 4, 11:05 PM
Zelenskyy announced personnel changes in the Air Force: all details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

According to the President, there will be personnel changes in the Air Force, currently in some regions, in units – regarding protection against Russian "Shaheds."

Zelenskyy announced personnel changes in the Air Force: all details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there will be personnel changes in the Air Force. According to him, this concerns protection against Russian "Shaheds," reports UNN.

Air Force of the Armed Forces. There will be personnel changes there, currently in some regions, in units – regarding protection against Russian "Shaheds".

- Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

According to him, the component of small air defense – specifically countering attack drones – should work much more effectively and prevent the problems that currently exist.

In some areas, defense lines are built better, in some areas, more work needs to be done, and significantly. It is important that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine is dealing with this issue, the commander of the Air Force has received additional instructions, and there are enough forces within our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, enough experience that can and should be scaled up.

- added the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasized that everything that actually works in one direction or another, at one level or another, should be applied everywhere where the results are still less. And every day matters. All decisions must be implemented as quickly as possible.

The state is strengthening "small air defense": a new command for countering drones has been created in the Armed Forces
04.02.26, 14:00

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine Politics
