Stoltenberg: NATO does not plan to send military personnel to Ukraine

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO does not plan to send military personnel to Ukraine, although several countries of the alliance supply it with weapons. Stoltenberg stated this during a visit to Finland, reports UNN.

Details

He added that the alliance is trying to introduce "long-term financial obligations to ensure that we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

