Stoltenberg: NATO does not plan to send military personnel to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NATO does not plan to send military personnel to Ukraine, but will continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and long-term financial support.
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO does not plan to send military personnel to Ukraine, although several countries of the alliance supply it with weapons. Stoltenberg stated this during a visit to Finland, reports UNN.
Details
NATO does not plan to send forces to Ukraine
He added that the alliance is trying to introduce "long-term financial obligations to ensure that we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary.
