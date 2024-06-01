Stoltenberg commented on the russian offensive in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 53407 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 73184 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109698 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 79953 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243316 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221830 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221174 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 33969 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 23591 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 29157 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109698 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109698 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112391 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112391 views
Stoltenberg commented on the russian offensive in Kharkiv region

Stoltenberg commented on the russian offensive in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that russia has failed to achieve any serious breakthrough in the Kharkiv region, despite its efforts.

russia failed to make a single major breakthrough during the offensive on Kharkiv region. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Radio Liberty, and added that he is confident that Ukraine can stop this offensive, reports UNN.

Asked if what he heard after meeting with foreign ministers made him more confident that Kharkiv would survive the russian summer offensive, Stoltenberg said: "It gave me more confidence that NATO allies are ready to support Ukraine so that it can win and stop the russian invaders".

He noted that wars are inherently unpredictable.

But what we've seen so far is that russia hasn't been able to make any major breakthroughs. Its forces achieved minor territorial gains, but paid a very high price. And now weapons and ammunition come from NATO allies. Therefore, I am sure that Ukraine can absolutely win

Stoltenberg said.

Addition

On May 31, the General Staff reported that the enemy had somewhat become more active in the Kharkiv direction.

Defense forces repelled one russian attack near Liptsy in Kharkiv region01.06.24, 11:42 • 24822 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising