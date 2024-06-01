Stoltenberg commented on the russian offensive in Kharkiv region

russia failed to make a single major breakthrough during the offensive on Kharkiv region. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Radio Liberty, and added that he is confident that Ukraine can stop this offensive, reports UNN.

Asked if what he heard after meeting with foreign ministers made him more confident that Kharkiv would survive the russian summer offensive, Stoltenberg said: "It gave me more confidence that NATO allies are ready to support Ukraine so that it can win and stop the russian invaders".

He noted that wars are inherently unpredictable.

But what we've seen so far is that russia hasn't been able to make any major breakthroughs. Its forces achieved minor territorial gains, but paid a very high price. And now weapons and ammunition come from NATO allies. Therefore, I am sure that Ukraine can absolutely win Stoltenberg said.

On May 31, the General Staff reported that the enemy had somewhat become more active in the Kharkiv direction.

Defense forces repelled one russian attack near Liptsy in Kharkiv region