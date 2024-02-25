Stepan Khmara said goodbye in Kyiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42386 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166284 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98280 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341736 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279038 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205807 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240115 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253683 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159807 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372617 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91714 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166284 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 341736 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235004 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279038 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 200 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29155 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44447 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35738 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101642 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Stepan Khmara said goodbye in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108507 views

A prominent Ukrainian politician and patriot, Stepan Khmara, was buried at the Baikove cemetery.

Stepan Khmara said goodbye in Kyiv

Today, Kyiv said goodbye to politician Stepan Khmara, who was buried at the Baikove cemetery. This was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

"Today, in Kyiv, we said goodbye to a great Ukrainian and indomitable patriot, Stepan Ilkovych Khmara.

Until his last breath, he fought for Ukraine, a free and democratic state. Having lived a very difficult life, he always said what he thought. He never betrayed his beliefs and never compromised his conscience.

Such moral authority will be sorely missed in Ukraine..

Ukraine will always honor you. May you rest in peace, Stepan Ilkovych!" Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Recall

Stepan Khmara died at the age of 87. He had been ill a lot lately.

Stepan Ilkovych Khmara was born on October 12, 1937, in the village of Bobiatyn, Lviv Oblast. He graduated from the Lviv Medical Institute with a degree in dentistry.

In 1972, he began contributing to the underground magazine Ukrainian Herald and distributing samizdat.

In 1975, law enforcement agencies made the first attempt to arrest Stepan Khmara. The case was closed due to the lack of evidence of a crime.

However, in 1980, Stepan Khmara was arrested and sentenced to 7 years in prison and 5 years in exile under the article "anti-Soviet agitation and propaganda." Stepan Khmara served his exile in the Perm region. After his release in 1987, he took an active part in the recreation of the Ukrainian Helsinki Group.

In the spring of 1990, Stepan Khmara was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. In April 1990, Khmara, together with Lev Lukyanenko and Mykhailo Horyn, created the Ukrainian Republican Party, of which he was elected deputy chairman. In November 1990, Stepan Khmara was arrested again and remained in prison until April 1991. He was accused of assaulting a police officer.

Subsequently, Stepan Khmara and a group of his supporters created the Ukrainian Conservative Republican Party (UCRP), of which he was elected chairman. He was elected to the Parliament in 1994. Later, he repeatedly participated in parliamentary races, but was never elected. Stepan Khmara is the author of the books Ethnocide of Ukrainians in the USSR and General Pogrom.

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

SocietyPoliticsKyiv
Verkhovna Rada
Telegram
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87