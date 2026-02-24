Stefanchuk suggests that the results of the work on the post-war elections bill will soon be presented in the Verkhovna Rada
Kyiv • UNN
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced the swift presentation of the bill on post-war elections. The document is being developed with consideration for security and democratic standards.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, suggests that the bill on post-war elections will be presented in parliament in the near future, UNN reports.
They (elections - ed.) must be democratic, but they must also be safe. Because without these two indicators, it is impossible to talk about elections. Ukraine is not Russia, and we do not need elections like those held in the Russian Federation. It is very important for us to do everything to ensure that these elections are recognized by all our foreign partners as having been conducted in accordance with the highest standards of democracy, but with the safety of those participating.
According to him, there are a number of issues that need to be resolved, including the safety of Ukrainian citizens who will participate in these elections, as well as the issue of involving foreign observers.
We have created a group that is developing legislation on the so-called post-war elections, and I think that in the near future we will present the results of this draft law, because not only deputies are working on it. We have created the largest and widest possible platform for discussing all issues, involving the public, professional experts, and representatives of the Central Election Commission to ensure that the elections that will undoubtedly take place in Ukraine meet all standards.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his participation in the elections depends, among other things, on the situation in the country.