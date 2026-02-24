Stefanchuk suggests that the results of the work on the post-war elections bill will soon be presented in the Verkhovna Rada

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, suggests that the bill on post-war elections will be presented in parliament in the near future, UNN reports.

They (elections - ed.) must be democratic, but they must also be safe. Because without these two indicators, it is impossible to talk about elections. Ukraine is not Russia, and we do not need elections like those held in the Russian Federation. It is very important for us to do everything to ensure that these elections are recognized by all our foreign partners as having been conducted in accordance with the highest standards of democracy, but with the safety of those participating.