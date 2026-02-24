Stefanchuk suggests that the results of the work on the post-war elections bill will soon be presented in the Verkhovna Rada

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
05:32 PM • 1856 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 6056 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 10620 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 11976 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12021 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 20008 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13059 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31455 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21148 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19088 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0.8m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 17255 views
MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of UkraineFebruary 24, 09:24 AM • 4550 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 22364 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13838 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 6462 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 20009 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31455 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 49974 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 68844 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 71774 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Latvia
Belarus
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 3070 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 6492 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13852 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26563 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24275 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Stefanchuk suggests that the results of the work on the post-war elections bill will soon be presented in the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced the swift presentation of the bill on post-war elections. The document is being developed with consideration for security and democratic standards.

Stefanchuk suggests that the results of the work on the post-war elections bill will soon be presented in the Verkhovna Rada

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, suggests that the bill on post-war elections will be presented in parliament in the near future, UNN reports.

They (elections - ed.) must be democratic, but they must also be safe. Because without these two indicators, it is impossible to talk about elections. Ukraine is not Russia, and we do not need elections like those held in the Russian Federation. It is very important for us to do everything to ensure that these elections are recognized by all our foreign partners as having been conducted in accordance with the highest standards of democracy, but with the safety of those participating.

- said Stefanchuk.

According to him, there are a number of issues that need to be resolved, including the safety of Ukrainian citizens who will participate in these elections, as well as the issue of involving foreign observers.

We have created a group that is developing legislation on the so-called post-war elections, and I think that in the near future we will present the results of this draft law, because not only deputies are working on it. We have created the largest and widest possible platform for discussing all issues, involving the public, professional experts, and representatives of the Central Election Commission to ensure that the elections that will undoubtedly take place in Ukraine meet all standards.

- added Stefanchuk.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his participation in the elections depends, among other things, on the situation in the country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine