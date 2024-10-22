Stefanchuk denies family ties to Khmelnytsky MSEC head Krupa
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk denied information about possible family ties to Tetyana Krupa, the detained head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC.
In a commentary to Radio Liberty, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk denied information from journalists that he may have distant family ties to the previously detained head of the Khmelnytsky MSEK, Tetyana Krupa, UNN reports.
I would not want journalists to say that this is Khmelnytsky region, some kind of special region. I think there are such scoundrels in every region of Ukraine. As for Ms. Krupa and everything else, those anti-corruption activists who started spreading gossip about my alleged connections with Ms. Krupa have already taken down these comments, because you can't spread gossip without evidence. I don't know about any family, nepotistic, brother-in-law or any other relations that my family may have with those scoundrels who did this in Ukraine
Earlier, journalist Yuriy Nikolov wrote that Ruslan Stefanchuk's father had been the head of the city hospital in Khmelnytsky for some time. Nikolov also noted that there are rumors that Tatiana Krupa "is some kind of distant relative of Ruslan Stefanchuk." In the end, Nikolov himself removed these lines from his post, arguing that the rumors were unreliable.
In addition, against the backdrop of the detention of the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC, a regional council member from the Servant of the People party, who could have illegally enriched herself in her position, Stefanchuk noted:
"What is the difference between the Servant of the People party? We will never defend a scoundrel if he has committed a crime. And we believe that every scoundrel who has committed a crime must be punished in accordance with the current legislation.
