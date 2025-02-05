State Tax Service helped to expose scheme of legalization of interregional drug cartel's income - Kravchenko

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 7909 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59631 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101685 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105140 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128794 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103506 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113286 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116900 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105856 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102237 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86237 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111165 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105545 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 7909 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128794 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161957 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152110 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 850 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105545 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111165 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138250 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140025 views
Actual
State Tax Service helped to expose scheme of legalization of interregional drug cartel's income - Kravchenko

State Tax Service helped to expose scheme of legalization of interregional drug cartel's income - Kravchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32879 views

The Tax Service helped to expose an interregional drug cartel that laundered UAH 18 million monthly through a network of drops. The criminals used more than a thousand front men to transfer funds into cryptocurrency.

The State Tax Service helped law enforcement officers expose a scheme to legalize the proceeds of an interregional drug cartel for more than UAH 200 million. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

With the assistance of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, law enforcement officers uncovered a group that legalized the proceeds of a drug syndicate with a monthly turnover of UAH 18 million. The money laundering network involved more than a thousand so-called "drops" - people who provided access to their bank accounts for a fee for shady transactions

- Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, it was established that the participants in the scheme created a network of front persons who provided their data for opening accounts and created personal accounts in mobile applications for a fee. The accounts of these citizens received proceeds from the illegal sale of raw materials for the manufacture of amphetamine. As a result, more than two hundred million hryvnias were withdrawn from their accounts to two cryptocurrency wallets over the course of a year, which were then cashed out in Cyprus.

"Based on the analysis of the Department for Prevention of Financial Transactions Related to Money Laundering of the State Tax Service, law enforcement officers identified ways and mechanisms for legalizing the proceeds of crime, identified the defendants and their role in the scheme," Kravchenko said.

The Head of the State Tax Service noted that the police conducted an operation to liquidate the criminal organization. Some of the defendants are being prosecuted for legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code).

Addendum

In his evening address on February 4 , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy toldwhat results have been achieved after the change of leadership of the State Tax Service and the State Financial Monitoring Service.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
cyprusCyprus

Contact us about advertising