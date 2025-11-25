State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBI

$42.270.11
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace plan
November 24, 04:43 PM • 22110 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 25958 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 24302 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 25648 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 37564 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 33208 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17669 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14535 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12285 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."
The US 'peace plan' project removed the clause on $100 billion in frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg
The war will end after Crimea returns to Ukraine - Stefanchuk
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first details
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 37565 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 33209 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 47997 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 73303 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Pedro Sánchez
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Norway
Spain
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official event
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prison
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2360 views

SBI employees exposed a large-scale extortion scheme in the field of labor protection, organized by the head of the South-Western Interregional Department of the State Labor Service. Officials demanded money for free services and concealed violations, offering entrepreneurs a choice between a fine and a bribe.

State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with the assistance of the National Police, exposed a scheme of extortion in the field of labor protection organized by the head of the South-Western Interregional Department of the State Labor Service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the SBI.

Details

It is noted that the suspect involved the head of the inspection activity department, his deputy, and the head of a private company responsible for training entrepreneurs in the scheme.

Officials of the State Labor Service department, which operates in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions, demanded money for free labor protection training services and issued certificates to employees without actually completing the courses. Separately, they charged a fee for unhindered registration of declarations-permits for high-risk work, which are issued free of charge within 5 days

- the statement says.

It is indicated that for this purpose, they used specially designated expert organizations. And if an entrepreneur applied to the "wrong" organization, officials artificially delayed the review for months. In contrast, cooperation with the "right" company guaranteed obtaining a permit within a week.

The investigation also established that the defendants invented inspections that should not have been carried out at all during martial law. Entrepreneurs were informed that they were "included in the plan," and then money was demanded for not conducting fictitious inspections. Thus, they created another direction of systematic extortion of funds

- the SBI reported.

They added that, in addition, officials regularly received money for concealing accidents, unregistered employees, and other violations. Entrepreneurs were offered a choice: an official fine, which could amount to millions of hryvnias, or to "resolve the issue" for 10-100 thousand UAH.

"According to available investigation data, in 2025, officials received hundreds of thousands of hryvnias in illegal benefits from entrepreneurs. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, so the amounts of bribes may reach several million hryvnias. The head of the department, his two subordinates, and the head of a private enterprise have been notified of suspicion. ... The sanctions of the articles provide for up to 10 years of imprisonment, confiscation of property, and a ban on holding positions," the agency summarized.

Recall

Earlier this month, the State Bureau of Investigation blocked a large-scale scheme for the illegal sale of over 700 tons of special diesel fuel intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, amounting to about 28 million hryvnias. Two servicemen were detained for organizing the sale of fuel in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernivtsi regions.

DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"

