State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with the assistance of the National Police, exposed a scheme of extortion in the field of labor protection organized by the head of the South-Western Interregional Department of the State Labor Service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the SBI.

It is noted that the suspect involved the head of the inspection activity department, his deputy, and the head of a private company responsible for training entrepreneurs in the scheme.

Officials of the State Labor Service department, which operates in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions, demanded money for free labor protection training services and issued certificates to employees without actually completing the courses. Separately, they charged a fee for unhindered registration of declarations-permits for high-risk work, which are issued free of charge within 5 days - the statement says.

It is indicated that for this purpose, they used specially designated expert organizations. And if an entrepreneur applied to the "wrong" organization, officials artificially delayed the review for months. In contrast, cooperation with the "right" company guaranteed obtaining a permit within a week.

The investigation also established that the defendants invented inspections that should not have been carried out at all during martial law. Entrepreneurs were informed that they were "included in the plan," and then money was demanded for not conducting fictitious inspections. Thus, they created another direction of systematic extortion of funds - the SBI reported.

They added that, in addition, officials regularly received money for concealing accidents, unregistered employees, and other violations. Entrepreneurs were offered a choice: an official fine, which could amount to millions of hryvnias, or to "resolve the issue" for 10-100 thousand UAH.

"According to available investigation data, in 2025, officials received hundreds of thousands of hryvnias in illegal benefits from entrepreneurs. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, so the amounts of bribes may reach several million hryvnias. The head of the department, his two subordinates, and the head of a private enterprise have been notified of suspicion. ... The sanctions of the articles provide for up to 10 years of imprisonment, confiscation of property, and a ban on holding positions," the agency summarized.

Earlier this month, the State Bureau of Investigation blocked a large-scale scheme for the illegal sale of over 700 tons of special diesel fuel intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, amounting to about 28 million hryvnias. Two servicemen were detained for organizing the sale of fuel in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernivtsi regions.

