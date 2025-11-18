DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an internal audit due to the published NABU tapes to ascertain possible violations among employees. This was stated by Tetiana Sapian, advisor for communications at the SBI, during a telethon, as reported by a UNN journalist.

According to her, the internal audit at the SBI aims to establish all circumstances as transparently and objectively as possible.

The SBI is interested in the most transparent and objective clarification of all circumstances, so indeed, an internal audit is being conducted without any exceptions. But I ask to emphasize that we do not have specific names, positions, or departments - said Sapian.

According to her, investigators will check information about possible illegal enrichment, abuse of power or official authority, as well as possible pressure on officials and conducting searches at the request of "persons involved."

To verify all these facts, a huge amount of work needs to be done. That is, the SBI's position in this case remains unchanged – there are no indulgences or internal immunity. And if a violation of the law is confirmed, the decisions will be as strict as possible. Of course, this will be communicated to the public - added Sapian.

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

The HACC chose a preventive measure for Lesia Ustymenko, an employee of the back office, in the form of detention for 60 days with a bail of 25 million hryvnias. This is related to the case of corruption in the energy sector, particularly in JSC "NAEC "Energoatom", known as operation "Midas".

On November 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for private entrepreneur Lyudmyla Zorina, who is suspected of participating in a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of funds at "Energoatom".