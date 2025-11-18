DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"

$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 9436 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29269 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 26239 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 24165 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 23941 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
07:11 AM • 40373 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37729 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20108 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18562 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in Washington
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Kherson Oblast
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Fox News

DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12162 views

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an internal investigation into the tapes released by NABU to ascertain possible violations among its employees. Investigators will check information about possible illicit enrichment and pressure on officials.

DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an internal audit due to the published NABU tapes to ascertain possible violations among employees. This was stated by Tetiana Sapian, advisor for communications at the SBI, during a telethon, as reported by a UNN journalist.

Details

According to her, the internal audit at the SBI aims to establish all circumstances as transparently and objectively as possible.

The SBI is interested in the most transparent and objective clarification of all circumstances, so indeed, an internal audit is being conducted without any exceptions. But I ask to emphasize that we do not have specific names, positions, or departments

- said Sapian.

According to her, investigators will check information about possible illegal enrichment, abuse of power or official authority, as well as possible pressure on officials and conducting searches at the request of "persons involved."

To verify all these facts, a huge amount of work needs to be done. That is, the SBI's position in this case remains unchanged – there are no indulgences or internal immunity. And if a violation of the law is confirmed, the decisions will be as strict as possible. Of course, this will be communicated to the public

- added Sapian.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

The HACC chose a preventive measure for Lesia Ustymenko, an employee of the back office, in the form of detention for 60 days with a bail of 25 million hryvnias. This is related to the case of corruption in the energy sector, particularly in JSC "NAEC "Energoatom", known as operation "Midas".

On November 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for private entrepreneur Lyudmyla Zorina, who is suspected of participating in a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of funds at "Energoatom".

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Energoatom
Energy
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine