Starting tomorrow – contacts and meetings: Zelenskyy announced serious foreign policy activity in February

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there will be quite serious foreign policy activity in February, starting tomorrow - contacts and meetings, reports UNN.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced trilateral meetings scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for a substantive conversation that should bring an end to the war closer.

Earlier, the Head of State stated that the date or place of the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with US mediation may change. The reason is the situation between the US and Iran, which may affect the timing of the meeting.