Starting tomorrow – contacts and meetings: Zelenskyy announced serious foreign policy activity in February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

President Zelenskyy announced significant foreign policy activity in February, starting tomorrow. He announced contacts and meetings, including trilateral talks on February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi.

Starting tomorrow – contacts and meetings: Zelenskyy announced serious foreign policy activity in February

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there will be quite serious foreign policy activity in February, starting tomorrow - contacts and meetings, reports UNN.

In February, our foreign policy activity will be quite serious, and starting tomorrow - contacts and meetings.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy expects US activity on de-escalation measures and reduction of strikes01.02.26, 20:05 • 936 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced trilateral meetings scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for a substantive conversation that should bring an end to the war closer.

Earlier, the Head of State stated that the date or place of the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with US mediation may change. The reason is the situation between the US and Iran, which may affect the timing of the meeting.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran