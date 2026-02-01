Zelenskyy expects US activity on de-escalation measures and reduction of strikes
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects US activity regarding de-escalation measures and the reduction of strikes. He also announced an agreement on a trilateral meeting next week in the Emirates.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is counting on the American side's activity regarding de-escalation measures - reducing strikes, UNN reports.
We expect that the American side will be just as active, and in particular this applies to de-escalation measures - reducing strikes, and much depends on what the American side will be able to achieve so that people trust both the process and the results, of course.
Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that an agreement had already been reached on a trilateral meeting at the appropriate level.
This meeting will be next week, as we plan, on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Emirates, as last time... I have scheduled a meeting for tomorrow to agree on the framework of the conversation and prepare everything. On Monday evening, the team will already be on their way to the negotiations.
According to him, many leaders, different countries are with us in this process, supporting Ukraine, "and in fact we coordinate every day."
