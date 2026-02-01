Zelenskyy expects US activity on de-escalation measures and reduction of strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is counting on the American side's activity regarding de-escalation measures - reducing strikes, UNN reports.

We expect that the American side will be just as active, and in particular this applies to de-escalation measures - reducing strikes, and much depends on what the American side will be able to achieve so that people trust both the process and the results, of course. - Zelenskyy emphasized during his evening video address.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that an agreement had already been reached on a trilateral meeting at the appropriate level.

This meeting will be next week, as we plan, on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Emirates, as last time... I have scheduled a meeting for tomorrow to agree on the framework of the conversation and prepare everything. On Monday evening, the team will already be on their way to the negotiations. - added Zelenskyy.

According to him, many leaders, different countries are with us in this process, supporting Ukraine, "and in fact we coordinate every day."

