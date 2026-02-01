Zelenskyy expects US activity on de-escalation measures and reduction of strikes

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 11:12 AM • 17614 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 26973 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 23213 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 40449 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 57569 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 37639 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35146 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 27410 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 17182 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14637 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1.3m/s
77%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran Restores Nuclear Facilities After US Bombing - The TelegraphPhotoFebruary 1, 08:16 AM • 6626 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see itFebruary 1, 08:24 AM • 12355 views
Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - BildFebruary 1, 09:38 AM • 8532 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhotoFebruary 1, 11:56 AM • 24197 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of12:14 PM • 7036 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 55010 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 83237 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 61087 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 67430 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 68641 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Elon Musk
Eyal Zamir
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 17569 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 28120 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 30829 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 33739 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 35226 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Bild
Starlink

Zelenskyy expects US activity on de-escalation measures and reduction of strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects US activity regarding de-escalation measures and the reduction of strikes. He also announced an agreement on a trilateral meeting next week in the Emirates.

Zelenskyy expects US activity on de-escalation measures and reduction of strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is counting on the American side's activity regarding de-escalation measures - reducing strikes, UNN reports.

We expect that the American side will be just as active, and in particular this applies to de-escalation measures - reducing strikes, and much depends on what the American side will be able to achieve so that people trust both the process and the results, of course.

- Zelenskyy emphasized during his evening video address.

Let's add

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that an agreement had already been reached on a trilateral meeting at the appropriate level.

This meeting will be next week, as we plan, on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Emirates, as last time... I have scheduled a meeting for tomorrow to agree on the framework of the conversation and prepare everything. On Monday evening, the team will already be on their way to the negotiations.

- added Zelenskyy.

According to him, many leaders, different countries are with us in this process, supporting Ukraine, "and in fact we coordinate every day."

Agreement reached: Zelenskyy confirmed that trilateral meetings in the Emirates will take place on Wednesday and Thursday01.02.26, 19:41 • 632 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine