Agreement reached: Zelenskyy confirmed that trilateral meetings in the Emirates will take place on Wednesday and Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a trilateral meeting - Ukraine, the USA, and Russia - will take place on February 4 and 5 in the Emirates, an agreement has already been reached, UNN reports.

There was a report from our negotiating team. An agreement has already been reached on a meeting - a trilateral meeting - at the appropriate level. This meeting will take place next week, as planned, on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Emirates, as last time. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State held a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov.

I have scheduled a meeting for tomorrow to agree on the framework of the conversation and prepare everything. On Monday evening, the team will already be on their way to the negotiations. Many leaders, various countries are with us in this process, supporting Ukraine, and we coordinate almost every day. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier, the Head of State stated that the date or location of the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States, could change. The reason is the situation between the United States and Iran, which could affect the timing of the meeting.