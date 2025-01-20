Starting January 22, deferments for students and postgraduates will be available in Reserve+ again
Kyiv • UNN
The Reserve+ service will resume the function of issuing deferments for undergraduate and graduate students from January 22. The decision was made after numerous requests and successful testing of data exchange with the Ministry of Education.
This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko on her Facebook page, UNN reports.
Starting January 22, deferrals for undergraduate and graduate students will return to Reserve+. Immediately after the resumption and successful testing of the exchange with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, we plan to resume deferrals for undergraduate and graduate students, as we have received hundreds of requests for the service to be renewed
