Starting January 22, deferments for students and postgraduates will be available in Reserve+ again

Starting January 22, the Reserve+ service will resume the possibility of applying for deferments for students and postgraduates.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Starting January 22, deferrals for undergraduate and graduate students will return to Reserve+. Immediately after the resumption and successful testing of the exchange with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, we plan to resume deferrals for undergraduate and graduate students, as we have received hundreds of requests for the service to be renewed - Chernogorenko wrote.

Recall

The Army+ mobile application is already used by half a million military personnel.