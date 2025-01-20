ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Starting January 22, deferments for students and postgraduates will be available in Reserve+ again

Starting January 22, deferments for students and postgraduates will be available in Reserve+ again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31189 views

The Reserve+ service will resume the function of issuing deferments for undergraduate and graduate students from January 22. The decision was made after numerous requests and successful testing of data exchange with the Ministry of Education.

Starting January 22, the Reserve+ service will resume the possibility of applying for deferments for students and postgraduates.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Starting January 22, deferrals for undergraduate and graduate students will return to Reserve+. Immediately after the resumption and successful testing of the exchange with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, we plan to resume deferrals for undergraduate and graduate students, as we have received hundreds of requests for the service to be renewed

- Chernogorenko wrote.

Recall 

The Army+ mobile application is already used by half a million military personnel. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
facebookFacebook

