Starmer's office comments on Macron's truce proposal for Ukraine: there are “several options”
Kyiv • UNN
The British prime minister's office reported that “several options” for a peace agreement for Ukraine are on the table. The key point is the inclusion of an American support mechanism to deter future Russian aggression.
After reports that there is "no agreement" between the UK and France on a ceasefire agreement for Ukraine, the British Prime Minister's office said that "several options are on the table," UNN reports, citing PA Media.
"I'm not going to make a current comment on those options, but there are obviously a number of options on the table," said UK Prime Minister's spokesman Keir Starmer.
But Sir Keir clearly states that any peace agreement "must be strong, lasting, it must guarantee that Ukraine has significant defense capabilities.
A key point in the discussions led by the UK and France was the insistence on the inclusion of a US backstop mechanism in any peacekeeping agreement to deter future Russian aggression, the newspaper writes.
The United States has not yet committed to providing any such security guarantees that the United Kingdom has indicated are necessary to ensure a "durable and lasting" ceasefire.
British Defense Secretary Luke Pollard insisted that Washington "remains our closest security ally," and Britain believes that intelligence sent to America will not reach the Kremlin.
UK Defense Secretary John Healey is expected to visit the US later this week to move discussions forward, and military delegates and other officials are also expected to fly in.
