British minister: there is “no agreement” between Britain and France on a ceasefire deal for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
British Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard denied the existence of an agreement with France on a one-month truce in Ukraine. According to him, various options for achieving a lasting peace are being discussed “privately.
There has been "no agreement" between France and the United Kingdom on the reported one-month ceasefire proposal in Ukraine, British Defense Secretary Luke Pollard said on Monday on BBC Breakfast, UNN reports.
Details
When asked about the plan that Macron told a French newspaper about on Sunday, Luc Pollard replied: "This is not a plan that we recognize at this time.
He added that "several different options are being discussed privately.
A UK government spokesperson also told AFP that "a month-long truce has not been agreed.
Pollard said it was important to develop a plan that would bring lasting peace "as soon as possible.
He also said that the United States is a "key ally" and will "stand by the United Kingdom," citing the "deep defense relationship" between the two countries.
Addendum
This came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a summit of European leaders to discuss peace in Ukraine, just two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington and the Oval Office skirmish.