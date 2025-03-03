Troop deployment in Ukraine possible without the US, but Americans are needed for lasting peace - British minister
Kyiv • UNN
UK Defence Secretary Luke Pollard stated that the deployment of troops in Ukraine is possible without the US. However, the participation of Americans is necessary to achieve a firm and lasting peace.
The deployment of military forces in Ukraine is possible without the participation of the United States, but Americans are needed for a "strong and lasting peace", said UK Defence Secretary Luke Pollard on Monday on Times Radio, writes UNN.
Details
"The deployment of military forces is possible, but the point is that we want a strong and lasting peace, and this is where it is very important to understand the difference between a short pause that can be achieved, but this does not support a strong peace", Pollard replied when asked if deployment is possible without the US.
According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainians are "genuinely concerned that a short pause will simply allow Russian troops to regroup, rearm, and then attack again". "This is clearly not in anyone's interest", he pointed out.
According to him, the British side, like US President Donald Trump, have indicated that "a strong and lasting peace is needed". "Our assessment is that the only way this can be achieved is with the participation of the US", Pollard said.
"Discussions with Donald Trump are ongoing, the Prime Minister has spoken to him twice since Friday, and we will continue these discussions in the coming days, you know to expect senior military officers, officials and ministers to be in the United States, I believe the Defence Secretary will be later this week to continue talks with his American counterpart, these discussions are ongoing", he said.
"I think what we have now is this moment where we have UK leadership together with our French allies, bringing together our close allies to create what needs to be a long-term, lasting plan that will require US participation", Pollard said.
British minister: there is “no agreement” between Britain and France on a ceasefire deal for Ukraine03.03.25, 11:37 • 37386 views