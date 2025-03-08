Starmer discussed with the Prime Minister of Australia the participation of his country in the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with his Australian counterpart regarding the "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine. A meeting of defense ministers will take place in Paris on Tuesday to discuss further actions.
On Saturday, March 8, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Ukraine with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and welcomed his commitment to consider contributing to the "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine. This was reported by Voice of America citing Reuters, as reported by UNN.
The British Prime Minister's Office reports that Starmer "looks forward to the meeting of defense ministers in Paris on Tuesday" to discuss the crisis.
It is noted that the UK, France, and other countries are ramping up their efforts in the "Coalition of the Willing" and will seek to involve the US in their support for Ukraine.
As Voice of America writes, the next meeting to discuss the coalition's actions is set to take place in Paris on Tuesday.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated his readiness to consider participation in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine. The statement came after Trump's decision to suspend US military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky.
