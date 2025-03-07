The EU is doing exactly what Trump wants. He still doesn't care - Politico

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18201 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109974 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170640 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107451 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343874 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173855 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145087 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124922 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87152 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11896 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24715 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12503 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21613 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18201 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109974 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170640 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160601 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21626 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24727 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38820 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47413 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135969 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The EU is doing exactly what Trump wants. He still doesn't care - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 57474 views

EU leaders agreed to invest 800 billion euros in defense and provide more weapons to Ukraine to attract Trump's attention. Zelensky resumed negotiations with Trump's team, a meeting may take place in Saudi Arabia.

The EU is doing exactly what Trump wants. He still doesn't care - Politico

European leaders are pleading with US President Donald Trump to allow them to join peace talks regarding Ukraine and are doing what he wants. The question is whether Trump hears them. Politico reported on the outcome of the meeting at the EU summit on March 6, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Politico writes, when it comes to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, "Donald Trump has already begun to divide Ukraine over dinner with Vladimir Putin, and there are no signs that he won't continue to eat the European Union for dessert."

The publication notes that on Thursday, EU leaders took the first steps to try to disrupt the banquet of a strong leader before it is too late.

All 27 EU leaders agreed to do exactly what Trump has demanded for years: radically strengthen their defense through investments - potentially totaling 800 billion euros - which may simply mean that they can take care of themselves without "free" relying on American aid, the publication writes.

With one expected exception in the form of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, they even promised to be more generous and urgently send more weapons and money to Kyiv, amid Trump cutting military supplies and stopping sharing classified intelligence with Ukraine.

EU approved a statement following the summit on Ukraine without Hungary: it outlined 5 principles regarding peace negotiations.07.03.25, 08:35 • 118711 views

In the next two weeks, officials in Brussels will be working hard on the details of the plan. If implemented, it will allow EU governments to change their spending rules to direct funds towards all kinds of military capabilities - from missiles and ammunition to drones, electronic warfare systems, and air defense. Leaders (except Orban) also demanded that the European Commission urgently direct promised funds to meet Ukraine's immediate military needs.

The EU will consider the creation of a new loan instrument of 150 billion euros to strengthen defense06.03.25, 22:32 • 18757 views

On March 20-21, another EU summit will take place, where these same issues will be discussed again with the aim of agreeing on more concrete actions.

Preventing World War III

European officials state that for EU standards, this is still fast. At an informal summit a month ago, they spoke about moving towards a defense enhancement plan by June.

Politico notes that the EU is undergoing a transformation from a peace project that grew out of the ruins of World War II into a defense alliance created to prevent the Third.

"But the reality is that despite all the EU's efforts - and the steps taken in recent days are certainly not meaningless - the real conversations about Ukraine and the future of European security are happening elsewhere," Politico writes.

Politico states that in almost pleading tones, leaders laid out their "principles" for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia in the final communiqué of the summit. They included long-worn phrases about how "it is impossible to negotiate about Ukraine without Ukraine" and, rather sadly, that "there can be no negotiations affecting European security without Europe’s involvement."

To avoid any doubt, they added: "Ukrainian, European, transatlantic, and global security are interconnected."

"Try telling that to Trump. To be fair to the EU, they have already done that," Politico emphasized.

As Politico writes, the more cheerful news is that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed EU leaders during lunch that his team has resumed negotiations with Trump officials.

Later, more signs of warming relations between Trump and Ukraine emerged after last week's Oval Office attack: Zelensky stated that he would go to Saudi Arabia to meet with the crown prince. After that, his team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners.

Zelensky confirmed the visit of the Ukrainian team to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with the USA06.03.25, 22:04 • 18944 views

Trump himself, it is noted, said he would head to Saudi Arabia, noting that, in his opinion, Ukraine now wants a deal, although he did not confirm that he would seek to reach an agreement next week.

"One thing seems quite clear: the chances of the EU being invited are virtually nonexistent," Politico emphasizes.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron appear determined to continue taking the initiative to send troops to Ukraine to support peace, despite vague references in the EU summit conclusions about exploring whether the bloc's defense structures can play a role.

Coalition of the willing

Starmer will be among the allied countries outside the EU that will receive information from von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa about the progress of discussions at the summit during a video call on Friday morning.

The notable participation of the United Kingdom, which left the EU five years ago, is further evidence that the formal structures that have served for decades to organize Western priorities are being overtaken by events, the publication writes.

Starmer's representatives claim that about 20 countries are ready to join the European peacekeeping mission in one form or another.

The United Kingdom discussed a possible coalition to support Ukraine with 20 countries06.03.25, 16:04 • 13447 views

Kallas, the head of EU diplomacy, acknowledged the new special reality on Thursday when she said that support for Ukraine will be a "coalition of the willing," even at the formal summit table in Brussels (a thesis that Hungary has again proven).

As Politico points out, as Kallas herself can testify after Rubio refused to meet with her, the biggest question is whether Trump is even willing to do anything to help Europe.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
United Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
