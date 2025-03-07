European leaders are pleading with US President Donald Trump to allow them to join peace talks regarding Ukraine and are doing what he wants. The question is whether Trump hears them. Politico reported on the outcome of the meeting at the EU summit on March 6, as reported by UNN.

As Politico writes, when it comes to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, "Donald Trump has already begun to divide Ukraine over dinner with Vladimir Putin, and there are no signs that he won't continue to eat the European Union for dessert."

The publication notes that on Thursday, EU leaders took the first steps to try to disrupt the banquet of a strong leader before it is too late.

All 27 EU leaders agreed to do exactly what Trump has demanded for years: radically strengthen their defense through investments - potentially totaling 800 billion euros - which may simply mean that they can take care of themselves without "free" relying on American aid, the publication writes.

With one expected exception in the form of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, they even promised to be more generous and urgently send more weapons and money to Kyiv, amid Trump cutting military supplies and stopping sharing classified intelligence with Ukraine.

In the next two weeks, officials in Brussels will be working hard on the details of the plan. If implemented, it will allow EU governments to change their spending rules to direct funds towards all kinds of military capabilities - from missiles and ammunition to drones, electronic warfare systems, and air defense. Leaders (except Orban) also demanded that the European Commission urgently direct promised funds to meet Ukraine's immediate military needs.

On March 20-21, another EU summit will take place, where these same issues will be discussed again with the aim of agreeing on more concrete actions.

Preventing World War III

European officials state that for EU standards, this is still fast. At an informal summit a month ago, they spoke about moving towards a defense enhancement plan by June.

Politico notes that the EU is undergoing a transformation from a peace project that grew out of the ruins of World War II into a defense alliance created to prevent the Third.

"But the reality is that despite all the EU's efforts - and the steps taken in recent days are certainly not meaningless - the real conversations about Ukraine and the future of European security are happening elsewhere," Politico writes.

Politico states that in almost pleading tones, leaders laid out their "principles" for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia in the final communiqué of the summit. They included long-worn phrases about how "it is impossible to negotiate about Ukraine without Ukraine" and, rather sadly, that "there can be no negotiations affecting European security without Europe’s involvement."

To avoid any doubt, they added: "Ukrainian, European, transatlantic, and global security are interconnected."

"Try telling that to Trump. To be fair to the EU, they have already done that," Politico emphasized.

As Politico writes, the more cheerful news is that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed EU leaders during lunch that his team has resumed negotiations with Trump officials.

Later, more signs of warming relations between Trump and Ukraine emerged after last week's Oval Office attack: Zelensky stated that he would go to Saudi Arabia to meet with the crown prince. After that, his team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners.

Trump himself, it is noted, said he would head to Saudi Arabia, noting that, in his opinion, Ukraine now wants a deal, although he did not confirm that he would seek to reach an agreement next week.

"One thing seems quite clear: the chances of the EU being invited are virtually nonexistent," Politico emphasizes.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron appear determined to continue taking the initiative to send troops to Ukraine to support peace, despite vague references in the EU summit conclusions about exploring whether the bloc's defense structures can play a role.

Coalition of the willing

Starmer will be among the allied countries outside the EU that will receive information from von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa about the progress of discussions at the summit during a video call on Friday morning.

The notable participation of the United Kingdom, which left the EU five years ago, is further evidence that the formal structures that have served for decades to organize Western priorities are being overtaken by events, the publication writes.

Starmer's representatives claim that about 20 countries are ready to join the European peacekeeping mission in one form or another.

Kallas, the head of EU diplomacy, acknowledged the new special reality on Thursday when she said that support for Ukraine will be a "coalition of the willing," even at the formal summit table in Brussels (a thesis that Hungary has again proven).

As Politico points out, as Kallas herself can testify after Rubio refused to meet with her, the biggest question is whether Trump is even willing to do anything to help Europe.