The United Kingdom discussed a possible coalition to support Ukraine with 20 countries
Kyiv • UNN
Britain and France are initiating the creation of a "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine after a possible peace agreement. About 20 countries, mostly European, have already shown interest in the initiative.
British officials have held talks with around 20 countries, mostly European, interested in creating a so-called "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine. The initiators of the coalition are the United Kingdom and France.
This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the United Kingdom, France, and some other countries will form a coalition to develop plans for providing support to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement that ends the Russian war.
The official did not name the countries that expressed interest in support, but said that there is a willingness for the "coalition of the willing" to gather and a desire from several different countries to play their part. Starmer noted that the process is still in its early stages, and the situation is very fluid.
Canada is ready to join the foreign peacekeeping contingent if it is deployed in Ukraine. According to Defense Minister Bill Blair, discussions are currently underway among the states of the "coalition of the willing" regarding the deployment of foreign peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.