The EU will consider the creation of a new loan instrument of 150 billion euros to strengthen defense

The European Council has made a decision regarding the strengthening of European defense and security.
The European Council calls for strengthening the EU's defense capabilities. This was reported by the Council of the European Union, as conveyed by UNN.
On March 6, 2025, the European Council adopted a series of decisions aimed at strengthening European defense, emphasizing the need for independent responses to security challenges. EU leaders stressed that aggression from the Russian Federation against Ukraine poses a threat not only to the region but to the entire European Union, requiring urgent action.
In order to enhance security, the EU plans to accelerate the mobilization of resources and funding, reduce strategic dependence, and strengthen the defense industrial base.
In this context, the European Union will accelerate the mobilization of necessary tools and funding to enhance the security of the European Union and protect our citizens. By doing so, the Union will strengthen its overall defense readiness, reduce its strategic dependence, eliminate critical capability gaps, and accordingly strengthen the European defense technological and industrial base throughout the Union, enabling it to better supply equipment in necessary quantities and at an accelerated pace. This will also contribute to enhancing European industrial and technological competitiveness.
One of the key decisions was the agreement to consider a proposal for a new defense funding instrument amounting to 150 billion euros, as well as a call for coordination of military procurement and stimulation of private investment in the defense sector.
Among the EU's priorities are expanding capabilities in air defense, artillery systems, unmanned technologies, and cybersecurity. Special attention is given to the protection of the EU's eastern borders and preparation for the NATO summit in June 2025.
