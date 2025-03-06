Zelensky confirmed the visit of the Ukrainian team to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with the USA
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine will visit Saudi Arabia on March 10 for a meeting with the Crown Prince. After that, the Ukrainian delegation will hold negotiations with American partners regarding a peaceful settlement.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit Saudi Arabia next Monday, March 10, for a meeting with the Crown Prince, after which his team will remain in the country to work with American partners. Zelensky wrote this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.
A very productive day today in Brussels for Ukraine and all of Europe. The European Council meeting at the leaders' level (...). I presented the vision that rapid progress towards peace is possible. And together with our partners, we understand what steps can stop the war, guarantee security, and ensure a decent and lasting peace. We are preparing appropriate practical proposals. First and foremost, a complete and fully controlled silence in the sky can be established (stopping missile strikes, long-range drones, and bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure), as well as silence at sea, meaning the cessation of all combat operations in the Black Sea, which will allow for safe and secure navigation
He emphasized that Ukraine sees such priority steps as a prologue to a broader and comprehensive settlement.
The war must be stopped as soon as possible, and Ukraine is ready to work 24/7 with partners in America and Europe for peace. Next week, on Monday, my visit to Saudi Arabia is scheduled for a meeting with the Crown Prince. After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace. As we told President Trump, Ukraine is working and will work exclusively constructively for the sake of a quick and reliable peace
Recall
Next Tuesday, March 11, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will head to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with Ukraine.
U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Donald Trump's administration, Steve Vitkoff announced the agenda for the upcoming U.S. and Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia.