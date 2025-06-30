Starlink is investing over $110 million in African infrastructure, including projects in South Africa

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 2574 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 8592 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
06:31 AM • 29104 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 54211 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 96444 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 93667 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 228913 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 186264 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 95212 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104587 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5m/s
45%
742mm
Popular news
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injuredJune 30, 01:49 AM • 24925 views
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding06:34 AM • 10624 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul07:05 AM • 16683 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 15477 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia07:21 AM • 5082 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 29069 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 228887 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 253537 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 240397 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 299136 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 16216 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 67939 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 80301 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 186261 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 59597 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Starlink
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Starlink is investing over $110 million in African infrastructure, including projects in South Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Starlink plans to invest approximately $112.7 million in South African infrastructure to support the 16 countries of the Southern African Development Community. The company aims to conclude an agreement with South African authorities before the G20 summit in November, using local firms for construction.

Starlink is investing over $110 million in African infrastructure, including projects in South Africa

The internet company will direct investments into infrastructure as part of its support for the 16-country Southern African Development Community. UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink could invest about $112.7 million in South Africa, Business Day reports, citing unnamed sources. In total, these are investments that will be directed to infrastructure. This is intended to support the 16-country Southern African Development Community. Starlink will use local firms for construction, leasing, and maintenance.

Starlink aims to conclude a deal with South African authorities before the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November, with the decision on an operating license ultimately resting with the country's industry regulator.

- writes Bloomberg.

Regarding the ambitions for project development in South Africa. Pretoria-born Musk previously stated that he wants Starlink internet services to be available in Africa's largest economy. The tech billionaire is not giving up any stake in the company, in the context of adhering to rules regarding black empowerment. The latter, according to Musk, are currently "blatantly racist."

Recall

Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, called billionaire Elon Musk "a great guy" and "upset" because he "didn't get what he wanted." This interview was recorded before Musk's latest critical posts regarding the tax bill.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
Fox News
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
South Africa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9