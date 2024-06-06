ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Spy games": how one deputy framed the entire regional council by closing his declarations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 165031 views

Some deputies of the Vinnytsia regional council, if not completely stopped communicating with Hennadiy Mazur, then significantly restricted contacts with him. People are afraid that the content of their conversations with a colleague may become known to third parties. Also, his fellow party members in Batkivshchyna are trying to avoid Mazur as much as possible.

Deputy of the Vinnytsia regional council from Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party Hennadiy Mazur, by withdrawing his declarations from public access, actually framed the leadership of the representative body that made the submission in this regard, writes UNN.

As stated in the response of the Vinnytsia regional council to our request, "in accordance with the PP. 3 P. 3 of the procedure (withdrawal of the declaration from the open access Register during the period of martial law in Ukraine – Ed.), according to the statements of the subjects of declaration, the Regional Council sent a submission on the withdrawal from open access of the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self - government, including in relation to the deputy of the Regional Council of the 8th Convocation Mazur G. F. on the basis of Part 14 of Article 45 of the law ("on prevention of corruption" - Ed.)".

Image

According to the mentioned law, there is a clear list of persons whose declarations can be withdrawn from public access, as well as the terms when declarations can be opened.

In particular, such subjects of declaration include almost all categories of military personnel, as well as wounded people who are being treated, persons who are in the personnel reserve of intelligence agencies or hold positions related to state secrets, participate in international operations, are in the zone of active military operations or in the occupied territories, prisoners and internees. 

Part 14 of the law "on prevention of corruption" deals with family members of persons from these categories, who also have the right to withdraw their declarations from public access.

The National Agency previously did not tell us who exactly initiated the withdrawal of Gennady Mazur's declarations from public access, and on the basis of what provision of the law this was done. However, they stressed that they do not check the validity of the grounds for withdrawing from open access the Register of declarations of persons indicated in the submission.

At the same time, as stated in the response of the NACP, "on the basis of the initiator's submission, security measures were applied to the person specified in the request (Gennady Mazur – Ed.).

Order-bearer of the "Russian world": how one MP flaunts awards from the Moscow Patriarchate Church16.04.24, 12:20 • 475176 views

Such a mysterious wording gave reason to assume that Mazur could have been associated with law enforcement agencies for a long time and quite closely as a conditional Secret employee.

The response of the Vinnytsia regional council further confused this story. It turns out that Mazur brought certain documents, according to which, allegedly, one of his family members falls under Article 45 of the law "on prevention of corruption". And on the basis of these documents, the chairman of the Vinnytsia regional council Vyacheslav Sokolov or one of his deputies made a corresponding submission to the NACP.

But again , we recall: The son of Gennady Mazur, although he is a serviceman, but does not fall under Article 45 of the law "on prevention of corruption" – his declaration is open, Mazur's wife is a private entrepreneur and a deputy of the Trostyanets village council – her declaration is also open.

The daughter of our defendant, Vitalina Mazur, is not a subject of declaration, according to open data, she is a private entrepreneur.

Therefore, the question arises – what kind of relative did Mazur cover up so that his declarations would be withdrawn from public access, and does such a relative exist at all?

Because so far, it seems that Mazur not only misled the leadership of the Vinnytsia regional council, but also framed the NACP. If it turns out that this deputy provided false documents, then the relevant authorities will have questions for Sokolov and his deputies.

Image

Moreover, as it became known to UNN from its own sources, some deputies of the Vinnytsia regional council, if not completely stopped communicating with Mazur, then significantly restricted contacts with him. People are really afraid that the content of their conversations with a colleague may become known to third parties. Also, his fellow party members in Batkivshchyna are trying to avoid Mazur as much as possible.

And most of all, the deputies of the Vinnytsia regional council are dissatisfied with the fact that Mazur began to draw public attention to their condition with "spy games" with his declaration.

The weak link: who is dragging Yulia Tymoshenko's party down in the regions09.05.24, 13:03 • 362906 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

